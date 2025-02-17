Duncan & Toplis acquisition sees group expand into Derbyshire

As part of the group’s biggest period of growth, Duncan & Toplis has acquired Derby-based Underwood Green

Duncan & Toplis, one of the largest accountants and business advisers in the UK, has acquired Derby-based accountants, Underwood Green.

With locations across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, North London and now Derbyshire, the acquisition is part of Duncan & Toplis’ largest-ever period of growth, coinciding with the group’s 100 year anniversary.

Underwood Green will now rebrand, with all team members including directors Gary Underwood and Richard Green remaining in their roles and in their existing premises at Pride Park in Derby.

L-R: Richard Green - Underwood Green, Damon Brain - Duncan & Toplis, Gary Underwood - Underwood Green

The deal sees Duncan & Toplis expand into another new location, broadening the group’s service offering to clients across the Midlands, and follows hot on the heels of the acquisition of North London-based ALG.

Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis, said: “This is a very exciting time for Duncan & Toplis, as it is the first time our group will have an office in Derbyshire. We’ve supported clients in Derby and Derbyshire for many years but, with the acquisition of Underwood Green, we’ll be welcoming a fantastic new team who are based in the city.

“Gary, Richard and the Underwood Green team have a terrific reputation in the area and we’re two very like-minded businesses. I’m looking forward to welcoming all team members to Duncan & Toplis and providing them with great career opportunities, at the same time as taking great care of clients they love working with.

“We want to continue to grow and expand the team at our new location in Derby, particularly our tax advisory team, and are looking for talented individuals to join us.”

Gary Underwood, director and co-founder of Underwood Green, said: “Joining forces with Duncan & Toplis - one of the largest accounting and business advisers in the UK - is a great opportunity for us and our clients. Being a part of Duncan & Toplis, we’ll be able to offer a wider range of services and even greater support.”

Richard Green, director and co-founder of Underwood Green, added: “Becoming a part of Duncan & Toplis is a thrilling step for us - their values and ambition align closely with our own. We're excited about the incredible benefits this will bring, for our clients and for our team, who will gain fresh opportunities to grow within an ambitious and fast-growing group."

The acquisition of Underwood Green has received full regulatory approval and Duncan & Toplis is continuing active acquisition discussions with other like-minded businesses.