The philanthropic arm of one of the East Midlands’ largest groups of accountants and business advisers is celebrating its first anniversary. The Duncan & Toplis Foundation was launched in late 2022, and was implemented to lead fundraising initiatives and increase the impact of the Duncan & Toplis team’s charitable activities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In its first year, the Foundation has supported an extensive number of charities with generous donations, committing to donating over £30,000. The benefitting organisations include:

Lincolnshire Agricultural Society

Base 51

Newark Book Festival

Rainbows Hospice

Children’s Bereavement Centre

Sue Young Cancer Support

Boston Girlguiding

Beaumond House Hospice Care

Tonic Health

Kirton Youth Challenge

The Respite Association

Panathlon

Chair of The Duncan & Toplis Foundation, Niall Kingsley, said:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Kingsley, Chair

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be celebrating the first anniversary of the Duncan & Toplis Foundation. Over the past year, we have committed to over £30,000 worth of donations to so many fantastic organisations across the regions we serve.

“The core objective of the foundation is to help contribute to our local communities that are supporting sustainable development and demonstrating behaviours that reflect our core values.

“We look forward to the next year of the Foundation, where we hope to donate even more funds to these worthy causes. Funding is guided by a core criteria, with the main focus on small to medium sized organisations within the East Midlands. If you feel that your charity meets these criteria, then please get in touch.”

The Duncan & Toplis Foundation primarily supports initiatives that seek to improve the quality of local communities, with causes such as the provision of food and shelter, mental health, palliative care and youth employment among those given priority support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elaine Smith, Trusts and Foundations Fundraising Manager at Beaumond House Hospice Care, said:

“The generosity of Duncan & Toplis goes beyond grant giving - they support the very foundation of our cause at Beaumond House Hospice Care.

“Exceptionally, they have helped us to buy essential equipment for our patients that no other trust would fund. Thank you so much Duncan & Toplis.”

Kate Baxter, Chief Executive at the Children’s Bereavement Centre, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Duncan & Toplis Foundation is a generous supporter of the Children’s Bereavement Centre, and this year donated £300 to provide memory books and craft materials for our counsellors to use with bereaved children during their 1-to-1 support sessions.

“These free sessions prevent prolonged mental health challenges and empower every child with hope for the future. Thank you again to the Duncan & Toplis Foundation!”

The Duncan & Toplis Foundation primarily supports initiatives that seek to improve the quality of local communities within a 20-mile radius of the company’s 11 office locations.

Focus areas for support are determined each year and organisations and charities can request support through a simple online form. 95% of all money raised will be directed to UK based charities, with the remaining 5% supporting international charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duncan & Toplis is one of the largest accounting and business advisers in the East Midlands, employing more than 400 people and supporting more than 12,000 businesses and individuals. The organisation has been supporting local people and communities since it was established in 1925 through both its work supporting clients and its charitable efforts.