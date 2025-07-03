Duncan & Toplis Group appoints Ian Brown as chief finance officer

Ian Brown

One of the UK’s largest accountancy and business advisory practices, Duncan & Toplis, has appointed Ian Brown to the group’s executive leadership team as Chief Finance Officer.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Duncan & Toplis celebrates 100 years in business in 2025, while also enjoying the group’s biggest ever period of growth.

In the last year, Duncan & Toplis has grown, introducing new locations in London and Derby, broadening the service offering across the Midlands and the capital.

Ian Brown brings with him extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning, further strengthening the group’s leadership team as they continue the group’s growth trajectory.

With a career spanning over two decades, Ian has held senior finance roles at leading organisations and global brands including Boots, Hillarys and Simplify, where he played a key role in scaling businesses, driving strategic growth and optimising operations. Most recently, he has been involved in UK and international development, leading on mergers and acquisitions at Hunter Douglas.

His expertise in financial strategy and operational efficiency will be instrumental in supporting Duncan & Toplis’ ongoing growth ambitions.

Speaking of his appointment, Ian Brown said: “I am delighted to be joining the Duncan & Toplis group at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. The organisation has a strong reputation for excellence, and I look forward to working with the team to drive financial performance and strategic growth.

“My focus will be on ensuring that we build upon our financial strength while continuing to support the diverse needs of our clients and stakeholders.”

Damon Brain, Chief Executive Officer at Duncan & Toplis, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the Duncan & Toplis group. His wealth of experience in financial leadership and strategic planning makes him a fantastic addition to our leadership team.

“Strong and effective leadership in financial management is central to our continued growth, and Ian’s expertise will play a crucial role in helping us navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Ian officially joined the Duncan & Toplis team on Tuesday 22 April 2025.

For more information about the Duncan & Toplis group, visit www.duncantoplis.co.uk.