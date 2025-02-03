Duncan & Toplis kickstarts centenary year with second acquisition in North London

The company continues its strategic growth in 2025 with the acquisition of ALG

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the largest accountants and business advisers in the UK, Duncan & Toplis, has acquired London-based accountants, ALG - marking an exciting milestone in the group’s largest period of growth since it was established in 1925.

The deal will see ALG rebrand, with all team members including directors Mark Hilton and Panos Michaelides remaining in their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will join their new Duncan & Toplis colleagues in the Finchley office, which opened in September 2024 following the company’s acquisition of Haines Watts North London.

L-R: Mark Hilton - ALG, Panos Michaelides - ALG, Damon Brain - Duncan & Toplis, Amilios Costa - Duncan & Toplis

The acquisition will allow Duncan & Toplis - which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year - to strengthen its standing in the capital.

Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis, said:

“Last year, we began a new era of our company’s history with the launch of our Growing Together strategy. Now, this is another exciting step for us and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the start of our centenary year.”

Amilios Costa, Regional Director for London at Duncan & Toplis, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R: Panos Michaelides - ALG, Damon Brain - Duncan & Toplis, Amilios Costa - Duncan & Toplis, Mark Hilton - ALG

“We’re very excited to be welcoming ALG to Duncan & Toplis - Mark, Panos and the team will bring a wealth of experience and expertise, helping us to maximise our potential here in North London.”

Mark Hilton, partner at ALG, said:

“Becoming a part of Duncan & Toplis presents a fantastic opportunity for our team and our clients. We’ll be able to provide an extended range of services and enhanced support, helping our clients realise their potential and thrive.”

Panos Michaelides, partner at ALG, added:

"Partnering with Duncan & Toplis marks an exciting new chapter for us - their commitment and drive are a perfect fit with our own. We're eager to see the valuable advantages this will create for our clients, and for our team, who will now have even more opportunities to develop within a dynamic and growth-orientated organisation."

The acquisition of ALG has received full regulatory approval and Duncan & Toplis is continuing active acquisition discussions with other like-minded businesses.