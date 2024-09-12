Duncan & Toplis raises £7,000 to improve lives of local communities

Team members, family and friends have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for The Duncan & Toplis Foundation

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the largest accountants and business advisers in the Midlands, Duncan & Toplis, has raised £7,000 to support charitable causes across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, London and Nottinghamshire.

Colleagues, family and friends completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to fundraise for The Duncan & Toplis Foundation - the group’s self-established foundation which provides funding to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants took on the three highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, covering 24.5 miles and accomplishing an ascent of more than 1,500 metres - all in under 12 hours.

Duncan & Toplis Foundation Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Rachel Barrett, Trustee of The Duncan & Toplis Foundation and Director at Duncan & Toplis, took part in the challenge. Reflecting on the day, she said:

“I knew this was going to be a huge challenge but walking with so many colleagues supporting and encouraging each other, made for an enjoyable experience.

“We’re so proud of how much money we raised, and knowing it will make a difference to so many local causes made it even more special and worthwhile - it was a truly memorable day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duncan & Toplis Foundation was established in 2022 to enable the group to make a greater contribution to communities in the East Midlands, supporting sustainable growth and development in the areas in which it operates.

Focus areas include community spaces, food and shelter, art and creativity, palliative care and work for young people. Charities that fit this criteria, and are located within a 20-mile radius of the group’s locations, are encouraged to apply to the Foundation for funding.

Sally-Anne Hurn, Sustainability Champion at Duncan & Toplis, said:

“We’re extremely proud of everyone who completed the challenge and raised such an incredible sum of money for The Duncan & Toplis Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the importance of coming together as a community to support meaningful causes and make a positive impact. Fundraisers are an important part of The Duncan & Toplis Foundation’s income, which is why we decided to organise this challenge.

“It wasn’t just about conquering mountains - it was also about embracing the spirit of teamwork to support our communities.”

The Foundation haven’t rested on their laurels since the challenge and, this week, have confirmed that awards will be made to charities including Beaumond House Hospice Care, Boston Women’s Aid, Lindsey Rural Players, Our Hall Louth, Skegness Day Centre, Spalding Hockey Club and The Boston Preservation Trust.

People still wishing to support the team can do so here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/duncan-toplis-foundation-three-peaks

To find out more about The Duncan & Toplis Foundation, and to apply for funding, visit www.duncantoplis.co.uk/foundation.