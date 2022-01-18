Duo acting as a voice for small and medium-sized Lincolnshire businesses

Samantha White and Michael Johnson, of the Lincolnshire branch of the FSB.

Samantha White, from Covenham St Mary, near Louth, and Michael Johnson, from Sudbrook, near Ancaster, have retained their positions with the Lincolnshire branch of the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB).

The FSB is Britain’s biggest business representation group; its aim is to help smaller businesses achieve their ambitions.

Samantha White, who runs a My Credit Controllers, in Lincoln, said: “I’m delighted to have been re-appointed to this key role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across Lincolnshire is clearly heard.

“My passions are around fair finance for SMEs, which has been very tricky for small businesses throughout the pandemic, and creating a productive space for female business leaders in our county.

“I look forward to working with members and to taking this work into 2022 and beyond.”

Michael Johnson, who owns Michael Johnson Management Support Services, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local and national economy, which is why I’m dedicated to doing all I can to support and represent those across Lincolnshire.

“I am firmly focused on how crime and security affect SMEs, and giving back all my experience around apprenticeships to the local small business community. I look forward to working with Lincolnshire’s members to ensure we stay at the heart of the local debate and at the forefront of business policy decision-making.”

Congratulating Samantha and Michael on their appointments, Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, said: “Volunteers are crucial to FSB’s success as it’s only by drawing on the experience of our members who run their own small businesses that FSB is able to be such a strong campaigning voice – locally and nationally.”