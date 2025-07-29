East Lindsey Building Control team nominated for a national award
The LABC Building Excellence Awards highlight the key role of public sector building control teams in ensuring the safety, quality, and sustainability of construction projects, showcasing the sector’s commitment to excellence and innovation.
This awards ceremony is the largest within the business-to-business sector in the UK. The national awards ceremony will take place in January 2026.
Being shortlisted for the Local Authority Building Control team award is significant as nominations for this award must come from customers, who put their local authority forward when nominating a project.
Cllr Tom Ashon, Portfolio Holder for Planning at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Transforming East Lindsey's Building Control Services into one which is now recognised among the best in the country is a huge testament to the team's dedication and commitment, and I extend my thanks and congratulations on this achievement.
“The Partnership with Boston and South Holland has been instrumental in building the team to operate so successfully.”
Well done to the team for delivering a top-class service whilst the industry is going through significant change, and good luck with shortlisting!