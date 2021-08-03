East Lindsey ranks top staycation location for Brits spending after the pandemic

According to the study, places such as Fantasy Island, Seal Sanctuary Skegness, Pleasure Beach, Skegness Aquarium have seen a huge increase in spends since pre-pandemic levels.

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions and the slow return of normality, people are beginning to venture back out into the world and are spending more money than ever, helping to get the economy back on its feet.

However, some regions of the UK are thriving more than others. With everything still up in arms with traffic-light systems, there's been an evident increase in Brits swapping flight tickets for petrol money.

According to the data by gambling.com, it's East Lindsey that is performing the best when it comes to people spending on retail and spending in parks.

The data shows that East Lindsey has had a huge 79% increase in retail spends, whether that's in restaurants, cafés, shopping centres, museums, libraries and cinemas. They have also seen a huge 354% increase in park spends since pre-pandemic levels, this is showing that 354% more money is being spent in East Lindsey, whether that's places like public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas and public gardens.

Places such as Fantasy Island, Seal Sanctuary Skegness, Pleasure Beach, Skegness Aquarium have seen a huge increase in spends since pre-pandemic levels, especially in the summer months, with probably most of the spending coming in here, especially from its bars, restaurants, cinemas and its attractions.

East Lindsey also comes top out of 289 staycation spots within the UK, with a huge increase of 79% in retail spends compared to pre-pandemic levels.

- West Lindsey has had a 13% increase in retail spends from a pre-pandemic level, and they have also had a 75% increase in people spending in parks, holiday parks and public gardens

- Boston has had a 5% increase in retail spends and 9% in park spends

- North Kesteven have not seen an increase nor a decrease in retail spends from pre-pandemic levels, but they have had a 10% increase in people spending in parks, holiday parks and public gardens

- South Kesteven have had a -5% decrease in retail spends from pre-pandemic levels, but they have had a 38% increase in people spending in parks, holiday parks and public gardens

HOW TO REDUCE THE RISK OF COVID CASH WHEN ON STAYCATION

Sanitize or wash your hands with hot soapy water after handling money

Use contactless when possible to reduce the risk of transmission

Keep loose money safely secured in a purse or wallet to avoid transferring bacteria to and from other surfaces.