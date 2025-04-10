East Midlands businesses want more office time despite hybrid working productivity boost

Matt Buckingham, Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK in the Midlands

New research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK finds that the vast majority of businesses in the East Midlands believe that adopting a hybrid working approach has boosted their people's productivity and wellbeing, yet many are still keen for their people to spend more time in the office than they do currently.

The firm's latest Business Outlook Tracker, which surveyed mid-sized businesses across the East Midlands region, finds that 68% of companies are currently adopting a hybrid working approach. Of these, the majority believe that the approach is adding significant value to their business and their people, including:

78% believe that it has boosted their people’s productivity

81% believe that it has positively impacted their people’s wellbeing

81% believe that their people prefer a hybrid working approach

70% believe that hybrid working is beneficial for their business

Despite these benefits, the majority (78%) of these respondents are still keen that their people spend more time in the office than they are currently. This may be due to a recognition that in-person interactions can often be more beneficial for specific activities - in fact, 74% of the businesses who are currently adopting a hybrid approach say that it is impacting their ability to provide adequate support and development for younger or trainee employees.

Matt Buckingham, Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK in the Midlands said: "Across the East Midlands, we're seeing businesses embrace hybrid working while still valuing crucial in-person connections. This flexible approach boosts wellbeing and productivity, yet many organisations recognise that activities like mentoring younger talent thrive with face-to-face interaction. Finding the right balance is essential for businesses.

"At Grant Thornton, we believe in empowering our people to make sensible decisions about where and when they work. A trust-based approach with clear guiding principles allows employees to deliver high-quality work while enjoying a better work-life balance. Implementing a supportive framework helps ensure everyone's needs are met - from businesses and clients to employees balancing family commitments or seeking enhanced wellbeing."