East Midlands manufacturers urged to act now and make digital technology work for their business

Manufacturers looking at their technology.

Manufacturers across the East Midlands are being encouraged to take advantage of the Made Smarter programme - a fully funded opportunity to cut costs, save time and grow using proven digital tools.

The support is designed for small and medium-sized manufacturers, with up to £20,000 in matched grant funding available to bring new technologies into day-to-day operations. Whether it’s automating manual processes, improving stock control, or streamlining production planning, the right digital solution can free up capacity and unlock profit.

But the funding is just one part of the offer.

Made Smarter also gives businesses access to one-to-one advice from digital experts, a practical roadmap for change, leadership development, skills support, and now, fully funded digital internships. These internships match manufacturers with talented students and graduates to explore digital projects without long-term commitment or cost.

Laura Fisher, who is delivering the new internship scheme on behalf of Made Smarter, said:

“Internships offer a practical way to test out new digital tools or ideas with skilled students and graduates. There’s no long-term commitment, but the benefits can be huge, especially for smaller manufacturers who want to try something new without taking a big risk.”

Across the UK, Made Smarter has already helped hundreds of manufacturers tackle long-standing issues, improve productivity and gain more control over their business. Many say it’s given them the breathing space and confidence to move forward.

Chris Owen, Programme Director for Made Smarter East Midlands, added:

“Manufacturers don’t always have the time or headspace to explore new technology. This programme is designed to make it easier. With support, businesses can make confident decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and start seeing results faster.”

Support won’t be available forever, and places are limited, so now is a good time to explore what’s possible. To learn more and register your interest, visit www.madesmarter.uk/adoption/in-my-region/eastmidlands