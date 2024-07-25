East Midlands Railway partners with Carers First to promote volunteering opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carers First and East Midlands Railway are joining forces in a project that will raise the visibility of local services for unpaid carers and support more people to benefit from becoming volunteers in the local area.

Carers First work directly with, and for carers to provide personalised information and tailored support in the way that suits them, helping them find balance, and to live their lives to the fullest.

In Lincolnshire, Carers First volunteers have the opportunity to support unpaid carers in a range of activities, as well as helping raise much needed funds for local carer events.

The Community Fundraiser and Promotion Volunteers will help with fundraising events and organise activities in their local community. For example, volunteers have previously helped to raise over £700 in a bucket collection at Lincoln City Football Club.

Carers First staff at their first EMR partnership event at Lincolnshire train station.

Ellie Boon, Volunteer Manager at Carers First, said: “Volunteering can be such a good thing to do, whether you're looking for a way to connect with your community, learn some new skills, find a job, or feel committed to supporting carers.

“We really value our volunteers here at Carers First, and we provide them with support and training. We're a small and friendly team, and volunteers make an enormous difference to the work we do and to the support we can provide to unpaid carers.”

Increased community presence for Carers First will help more people recognise themselves as carers and raise awareness of the support and services available to them. ​

The project, funded by the East Midlands Railway Foundation, aims to attract new community fundraising and promotions volunteers to increase awareness and raise funds for carer events, activities, and projects.

Those who volunteer will be given all the training and support they need and will have the opportunity to volunteer for additional roles available within Carers First or other local organisations.

For carers, the outcomes of this project will include improved emotional wellbeing, greater recognition, feeling more valued and included, more people identifying as carers, and reduced feelings of loneliness and isolation​.

Locally, they aim to increase the awareness of Carers First services and of carers within communities, as well as improving relationships with local support organisations.

For Carers First, the project will create an expanded support network and an increased awareness of the needs of carers, as well as stronger referral pathways.

For more information volunteering with Carers First, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering or email [email protected].

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].