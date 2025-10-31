East Trans shifts gear to join Pall-Ex

East Trans joins Pall-Ex

Stallingborough-based East Trans has become the latest shareholder member to join the Pall-Ex network.

Celebrating its 30th year in business last year, East Trans is known for delivering premium logistics services to customers across Lincolnshire, including warehousing, pick-and-pack, groupage, and 44-tonne transport.

Previously a long-standing Palletways member, the haulier has made the switch to the Pall-Ex network after meeting the senior management team and noticing the alignment in their values.

When discussing the factors that influenced the decision to join Pall-Ex, Paul Hickling, Managing Director, commented: “I could see immediately that the entire senior management team shared the same vision as us and understood where we wanted to go over the next 10 years. We have increased our freight volume by over 40% recently and feel confident that Pall-Ex will be able to support us as we continue on this growth journey.

“The standard of support on offer at Pall-Ex is fantastic too, and something I’ve never experienced within the sector before. The team is very focused on supporting us as the business grows, so being able to access specialist analytical and marketing support as part of our membership is a huge plus.”

The shareholder element of the network was also a contributing factor, with Pall-Ex’s shareholders actively involved in deciding the future of the network and the vast majority working exclusively with Pall-Ex Group.

Paul added: “As shareholders, we will have a say in the direction of the network and directly benefit from its growth. With very few multi-network members and all network members owning shares, I know our customers’ freight will be in safe hands no matter who is delivering it.”

Michelle Naylor, Managing Director at Pall-Ex, added: “Having worked with East Trans previously, I know that they are passionate about building strong relationships and focused on delivering the highest quality service.

“I’m delighted to welcome Paul and his team to Pall-Ex; I know they will be an excellent addition to our network, and I look forward to seeing the benefits that this strong partnership will bring.”