Easton Walled Gardens in Grantham opens new shop

Easton Walled Gardens, renowned for its 12 acres of horticultural wonders and peaceful ambience, is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to its repertoire: a brand-new book and stationery store set to open its doors in May.

Nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Easton Walled Gardens, the upcoming shop will offer visitors an enchanting blend of beautiful books and fine stationery. Curated by garden owner Ursula Cholmeley, the store promises to be a haven for book enthusiasts and stationery aficionados alike.

Reflecting Ursula Cholmeley's passion for both gardening and the written word, the new shop will showcase a thoughtfully curated collection of lifestyle and gardening books, complemented by a selection of exquisite stationery items. From captivating reads to fine writing instruments, there will be something to inspire every visitor.

Featuring an assortment of stationery ranging from Studio Ghibli cards to Caran D’Ache pens and stunning notebooks, the store will cater to individuals of all ages and interests. Whether you're seeking inspiration for your next gardening project or searching for the perfect gift, the range of offerings is sure to delight.

Ursula Cholmeley, whose love for books and pens is rivalled only by her dedication to horticulture, expresses her excitement about the new venture: "I am thrilled to introduce this new addition to Easton Walled Gardens. Our aim is to provide a unique shopping experience that celebrates the beauty of a really good book and beautiful ways of expressing yourself.’

In addition to contemporary bestsellers, the store will also feature a selection of children's authors, handbooks, and the latest culinary delights for keen cooks.

The new book and stationery store will complement the current shop at Easton Walled Gardens, which offers homewares, gifts, and useful gardening tools and plants. On the other side of the courtyard is the Coffee Room so that visitors can enjoy cake and coffee in cosy surroundings.

For more information please visit www.visiteaston.co.uk you can also contact Angela Page [email protected] or 01476 530063

Opening information …