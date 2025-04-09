Ecotricity explores sale of major solar energy park project near Heckington

An artist's impression of what the view of the Heckington Fen wind farm would be, according to Ecotricity

The developer behind one of the country’s biggest solar energy projects is looking to sell it to buyers and investors.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January this year, Ecotricity received planning permission for a 1,000MW project on land at Heckington Fen, near Sleaford, which will combine solar energy with battery storage.

Classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), once constructed, Heckington Fen will generate up to 600MW of solar power and have 400MW of battery storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shovel ready project has also secured a 2028 grid connection date.

Ecotricity has now announced it is looking for investors or partners to help develop the site.

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity, as hired KPMG to explore talks with prospective investors or buyers for the project

According to documents circulated, Ecotricity is prioritising the sale of 100 per cent of the project, but is open to retaining a minority stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company wants to complete a deal during the third quarter of the year.

said: “Heckington Fen is a fabulous opportunity, it’s also a massive one, possibly the biggest onshore renewable initiative in Britain. The project is shovel ready with a grid connection in 2028 - something which is increasingly hard to find these days.

“Whilst this is a great project which is going to go ahead, the sums of money required to build this alone in a short timeframe, means we’re looking for investors or partners to help make this happen.”