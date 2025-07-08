Eden Tyres & Servicing Oakham gains prestigious Bridgestone e-CENTRE award

Eden Tyres can lay claim to one of the greenest garage in the UK after earning Bridgestone's e-CENTRE accolade

An Oakham garage can lay claim to being one of the most forward-thinking depots in the UK, after achieving Bridgestone UK’s prestigious ‘e-CENTRE’ status.

Eden Tyres & Servicing, based in Tungsten Park, has passed an extensive assessment based on 80 criteria points - covering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, customer experience, and operational excellence.

The e-CENTRE concept reflects Bridgestone UK’s vision for the future of mobility, ensuring that tyre retailers adopt best practices while delivering a premium service to motorists. The programme was developed in collaboration with Ernst & Young, who identified future ESG requirements for tyre retailers. Using this as a foundation, Bridgestone UK created a comprehensive assessment framework that Eden Tyres & Servicing Oakham has now successfully met, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

As part of the e-CENTRE initiative, Eden Tyres & Servicing Oakham is embracing a series of best practices, including plans to switching to renewable energy, staff training on premium product performance and road safety initiatives. Staff has also started measuring branch’s CO2 emissions via Bridgestone UK and TrackZero Monitoring Technology, which allows them to identify how they can reduce their outputs. Switching to EV’s and renewable energies have been cited as playing a crucial role in this area.

Matt Eden, Managing Director of Eden Tyres & Servicing, expressed his pride at achieving the landmark status: "We are thrilled to be one of the first garages in the UK to achieve Bridgestone UK’s e-CENTRE status. At Eden Tyres, we have always strived to be at the forefront of innovation, investing in training, technology, and sustainable practices to provide an exceptional customer experience. This recognition reflects our commitment to not only serving our community but also aligning with Bridgestone’s mission to drive positive change in our industry."

Bridgestone’s Head of Marketing North Europe, and e-CENTRES project lead, Andy Mathias, praised Eden Tyres & Servicing Oakham’s achievement and highlighted its significance: "Eden has set a new standard for the future of tyre retail by becoming a Bridgestone e-CENTRE. This milestone demonstrates their unwavering commitment to road safety, sustainability, and outstanding customer service. It’s a proud moment for us, as we work with pioneering partners like Eden Tyres & Servicing to transform the automotive retail landscape."

Bridgestone UK has committed to investing £1 million into the e-CENTRE excellence programme, with plans to assess hundreds of tyre retailers across Europe over the next few years. The goal is to achieve 150 garages with e-CENTRE status, creating a network of sustainable, forward-thinking retail partners. The adaptations not only enhance the customer experience but also align with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment - a global corporate pledge encompassing eight focus areas: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment.

Andy added: "The Bridgestone e-CENTRE concept is about much more than just tyres — it’s about reshaping the customer journey, adopting sustainable practices, and giving people confidence that they are choosing a garage that truly cares about its impact. Eden Tyres & Servicing Oakham has embraced this vision wholeheartedly, and we’re excited to see others follow their lead."

Alan Wilson, founder of Track Zero said: “It is great to see the giant strides being made by Eden Tyres & Servicing, who are setting the benchmark in the automotive retail sector for environmental practices. It is a pleasure to work with them – and Bridgestone – as they redefine the way that mobility services are delivered in an ever-changing world.”