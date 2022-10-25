Eight staff promoted amid 'incredible growth' at regional business with vacancies to fill

Pictured (from left, top to bottom) Amy Codd, Vanessa McConnell, Chris Wright, Daniel Smithson, Rachel Rudkin, Mark Foster, Alison Smith, and Chris Bradford.

Duncan & Toplis has made the appointments on the back of what it describes as ‘incredible growth’.

In recent years, the business has become one of the largest accountancy and business adviser firms in the UK, and last year, it expanded further still by launching new services, marketing, for example.

Six of the eight colleagues being promoted are taking on the role of director. They are: Alison Smith (Boston), Chris Wright (Stamford), Amy Codd, Daniel Smithson (Newark), Rachel Rudkin (Newark) and Mark Foster (Grantham).

The other two are to now associates – Vanessa McConnell (Melton Mowbray) and Chris Bradford (Grantham).

Managing director Adrian Reynolds said: “These eight promotions reflect the incredible growth of Duncan & Toplis, despite the varied impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and other external factors affecting the wider UK economy.

“This is a real accolade for our company. It speaks to the incredible drive and sheer vigour of our growing team and it’s our responsibility to ensure that talent is recognised and nurtured for the benefit of businesses across the East Midlands.”