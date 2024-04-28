Employment opportunities at philanthropic hotel - plus win tickets to the Priory's Comedy Night

The Priory team, form left: Paul Hugill, Estelle Coupland, Ben Smith, Steph Laing, and Sam Evardson.

​The Serendipity Foundation, run by Paul Hugill MBE, is a merger of the Serendipity Initiative, which sees opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked, including those with mental health struggles, learning difficulties, and criminal convictions, with the Neighbour's Kitchen providing thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community.

Thanks to the hard work and diligence of general manager Tom Sanders, the Priory Hotel has seen huge success with their fundraising comedy nights and in the last quarter, has turned over its best figures for ten years, as well as upping food to being served seven days a week.

And now, there are five new employment opportunities at the Priory, with the potential for three more at a later date for people to take their first step into the industry if they have struggled to do so before.

The new roles are for Front of House and House Keeping, and Paul said: "We’re looking for people who are people orientated but are lacking confidence, or who are just wanting to work in a more supportive environment.”

The Priory has increased its produce from local suppliers in recent months, and is aiming to become a ‘zero waste’ kitchen with all surplus produce being composted.

One of the Priory’s success stories has been their comedy nights, which has seen famous comedians including Grimsby’s own Lloyd Griffith, Matt Bragg, and many more performing with proceeding going to the Foundation, hosted by award-winning MC Robyn Perkins.

And now, the Louth Leader has teamed up with the Priory to offer readers the opportunity to win four tickets to the Priory’s upcoming Comedy Night on May 14 and 15, with a curry each and two bottles of Proseccos for the four guests.

To enter, readers are invited to nominate a friend who they feel deserves a treat – perhaps a friend who always goes the extra mile to help people, or who is going through a tough time.

To enter, simply email Tom at thomas@priorylouth.co.uk with your friend’s name, the reason why they should win, and your name and contact details.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday May 8, and the winner will be contacted on May 9 or 10 ahead of the comedy nights.