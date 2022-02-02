End of an era as 145-year-old Boston business announces it is to close

Richard Cheer, of A. Cheer & Son Ltd.

Menswear store A. Cheer and Sons Ltd has been trading from the same premises on the corner of South Street and Spain Lane since the early 1900s.

The business was founded in 1876 – several years still before electricity came to the UK – by Albert Cheer, who was the great-great-grandfather of the present owner Richard, who is retiring, aged 67.

Over its history, the company has had branches in Holbeach and Louth and also in West Street, Boston.

The shop's home since the early 1900s.

Richard, who started working for the business in September 1980, said he was not aware of an older business in the town.

“Tinged with sadness, it was a difficult decision to make, but I feel now is the right time as I am beyond retirement age and my two sons are pursuing their own careers,” he said. “Trading has changed massively over the years and there have always been challenges, most obviously now with covid.

“But even with covid, trading has by no means been impossible and I feel the local economy is reasonably well placed to prosper post-covid.”

He added: “A big ‘thank you’ to my loyal customers – there are many fine people within the area and it has been a pleasure to get to know many of you.”

Founder Albert Cheer, great-great-grandfather of the current owner.

The shop is on the market and will continue to trade until a sale goes through.

A winter sale, currently underway, will continue to this date, as well.

l Anyone interested in further information about the property is asked to call Poyntons on 01205 361694.