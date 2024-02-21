​End of an era as Rasen business prepares to close doors

​Jossals owners, from left, Nick Guymer, Maxine Guymer, Sally Graham and Jo Parsons. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Jossals has been a familiar sight in the town’s main street since 1988, when the business was started by Jo Parsons and Sally Graham – hence the name – at number 48.

It wasn’t long before they needed to knock through to number 50 and, having expanded the business with the help of new business partners Maxine and Nick Guymer, there was another move in 2000 to their current premises, the former Post Office building. Now, the industrious quartet has agreed it is time to hang up their aprons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo said: “Some people think we are closing because of the economic climate, but it isn’t that, we just want to retire. We have tried to sell the business as a going concern, as it was important to us to support our staff; some have been with us for more than 20 years. That hasn’t been possible, so we have made the decision to walk away with our heads held high having ridden many a storm over the years, including a global pandemic."

Strong ties for Jo, Sally, Maxine and Nick. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Sally said a good friendship was at the heart of the business’s success.

She said: “It has been a good partnership – we wouldn’t have lasted this long if it hadn’t been. We have seen a lot of changes over the years. Things weren’t as pressurised in the early days, now there are so many hoops to jump through, and we have had a lot of laughs along the way.”

Looking back on the very early days, Jo recalled the sticky spot some customers found themselves in on the original opening day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “We were working hard and still there at 4am on the day of the opening. We had painted the chairs in, what we were told, was quick drying paint – clearly it wasn’t as some customers got stuck to them."

The customers soon forgave them and many have been regular diners ever since. Maxine said: “We have some very loyal customers; some come in every day for their lunch. It is also lovely to see people come in who were brought in by their parents and now come in with their own children.

"Thank you to all our customers. Thank you for your loyalty. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Jo said: “Thanks must also go to all the staff. They have been fantastic over the years; a great team to work with.”

The final day of trading will be on Saturday March 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo added: “We have had a lot of customers coming in for a ‘final’ meal, so much so we have been full most days. If you are planning to come along, it is advisable to book please.”

So, with the closure of Jossals, does this mean there will be a large empty building on Market Rasen’s main street? The short answer to that is no.

Jo said: It won’t be an empty building. There may be a a bit of a transition, but it definitely won’t be empty.”