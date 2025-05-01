Energy park project to be considered by planning inspectors

The Beacon Fen energy park plans.

Plans for a solar energy park north of Heckington have been passed on to be considered by planning inspectors.

The UK Planning Inspectorate will now examine the Development Consent Order (DCO) application by renewable energy developer Low Carbon for its Beacon Fen solar power and battery storage park 2.5 km north of Heckington.

The Inspectorate’s acceptance of the DCO application moves the project into the pre-examination phase; it will become subject to a public examination later in 2025.

The energy park is expected to generate around 400 MW (megawatts) of electricity from ground-mounted solar panels, with battery storage capacity of up to 600 MW.

James Hartley-Bond, Project Development Director at Low Carbon, said: “Reaching this stage marks a significant and welcome milestone for Beacon Fen Energy Park. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who took the time to engage with us throughout the consultation process, their feedback has been instrumental in shaping and refining our plans.”

The examination, which will last approximately six months, will be led by the planning inspectors and includes written submissions and public hearings. Anyone interested in viewing the planning documents or taking part in the examination can register as an ‘interested party’ by submitting a ‘relevant representation’ via the inspectorate’s website or by post.

If consented and approved for delivery, Low Carbon claims Beacon Fen Energy Park would play “a crucial role in helping the UK Government meet its net zero target of reaching 70 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2035”.

“We’re committed to developing sites that respect both people and the environment, working closely with communities, particularly those most directly affected. As concern around climate change continues to grow, we’re seeing increasing support for carefully planned solar developments that provide affordable, clean energy and contribute to the UK’s energy security,” Mr Hartley-Bond added.

Subject to achieving development consent, construction of Beacon Fen Energy Park could begin in 2027.

For more information about the project go to: www.beaconfenenergypark.co.uk

You can view the planning documents and register at: https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/EN010151