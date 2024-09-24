Engineer at Spalding and Stamford bus operator is finalist for second prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Engineering Manager at a Lincolnshire bus operator has completed a remarkable run of achievements by being named as a Finalist in a second prestigious national award for his work.

Stagecoach East’s Peter Collins has now been named as a Finalist in the Society of Operations Engineers’ Safety & Resilience in Engineering Awards, for the category of Road Transport Engineer of the Year. The news comes just weeks after he was shortlisted in the Engineer of the Year category at the Route One Awards.

Peter has achieved such success due to his hard work, technical knowledge and ability to communicate with his teams – these qualities have led him to be promoted to oversee two depots. He is also renowned as a good colleague at Stagecoach East, and, earlier this year, toured with the Wellbeing on Wheels bus to talk to colleagues about their personal finances.

Speaking after receiving his second shortlisting, Peter said: “This is such a surprise and I just have to pay tribute to everyone in my teams, who have worked so hard to get the results that have made this possible. I am so fortunate to work with an outstanding group of people, who are dedicated to making sure that our buses go out in the right condition to provide the services that our dedicated customers and communities deserve.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “I am delighted for Peter. He is a talented Engineer who deserves this recognition at the highest level of our profession.

“As an Engineer myself, I am also pleased to see that Engineers are rightly being put in the spotlight through schemes like the Safety & Resilience in Engineering Awards. We believe that good Engineers are the cornerstone of everything we do at East – they allow us to bring our communities together. And we are always looking to expand our Engineering teams – so if you are someone who enjoys fixing things, then why not join Stagecoach East, where our Engineers excel at a national level!”