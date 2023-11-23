Enterprise Partnership leader welcomes Lincolnshire devolution announcement
He said Jeremy Hunt brought some positive news for both the residents and the business community of Greater Lincolnshire.
He went on: “The announcement of a multi-million pound mayoral devolution agreement for Greater Lincolnshire is very welcome.
"The long-term nature of the agreement will bring around £4bn of extra funding to Greater Lincolnshire over the course of the deal. This will give Greater Lincolnshire better access to key levers that drive our economy such as infrastructure, jobs, housing and skills.
"Devolution could boost those parts of our economy where productivity levels still fall below the national average. It is critical that businesses remain at the heart of future negotiations.”
Prof Juster added that devolution will bring a great opportunity to release even more potential from Lincolnshire towns and the city, giving greater influence and control over decision-making in vital areas of the economy, from creating jobs and boosting skills to supporting businesses and building the homes desperately needed.
He said: “Last year the Greater Lincolnshire LEP ran a series of devolution round tables and surveys with the business community to gauge the temperature and priorities for devolution. In total 208 businesses representing 40,000 staff responded, and they were predominantly positive about and supportive of devolution. They were keen to progress at pace so that Greater Lincolnshire would not miss out on opportunities and fall behind other neighbouring areas.”
Looking at other parts of the Chancellor’s statement, Prof Juster felt that the extension of tax breaks for the Humber Freeport to 2030 will ensure the longevity of the scheme and provide a longer-term investment offer which will be transformative not only to the Humber area, but also to the wider region.
The commitment to expand and extend the pioneering Made Smarter programme, which helps SME manufacturers to access technology and skills, is also welcomed. The programme is highly successful in the East Midlands and the news means businesses across Greater Lincolnshire can continue to benefit from this ground-breaking programme.
He commented: “The Chancellor also announced £4.5bn for strategic manufacturing sectors, including £960m earmarked for clean energy. The manufacturing sector in Greater Lincolnshire remains our largest single sector, spanning food to energy production.
“The permanent extension of the full expensing tax break on businesses will provide them with some stability, helping them to plan for the future, and it should help to boost investment.
“Finally, the announcement that the National Living Wage is to be increased to £11.44 per hour will mean a potential boost in pay for a large number of people in Greater Lincolnshire. It is estimated that around 25 per cent of jobs are currently paid below the National Living Wage. However, for some businesses meeting this extra expense will be a challenge when coupled with high inflation and overhead costs.”