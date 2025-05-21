Estate agents to take over former gelato parlour site in Louth
East Lindsey District Council has granted listed building consent to Lovelles Estate Agency to alter the front of a shop on Eastgate, including repainting and new signage, which was the former home of Baci & Co.
The applicant has said that the existing frontage of the Grade II listed property, which lies within a conservation area, will not undergo any major structural changes.
The front will be repainted, with the current brown faced with a dark teal/blue colour that is used by the company in its branding.
Planning documents stated: “The main fascia sign currently has some acrylic letters on locators, which will be removed, and a flat panel is to be installed to the fascia area, with printed details to the face.
“Window graphics are to be installed internally to the glazing — a simple vinyl strip with a tag line at the bottom of each window and a logo on the entrance door glazing. No box signs are to be installed. The fascia will return to the original depth.”
Baci & Co moved to a new location on Cornmarket in 2024.