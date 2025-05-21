Estate agents to take over former gelato parlour site in Louth

The proposed shop front. Image: ELDC

The former site of a gelato parlour in the heart of Louth is to be converted into an estate agent.

East Lindsey District Council has granted listed building consent to Lovelles Estate Agency to alter the front of a shop on Eastgate, including repainting and new signage, which was the former home of Baci & Co.

The applicant has said that the existing frontage of the Grade II listed property, which lies within a conservation area, will not undergo any major structural changes.

The front will be repainted, with the current brown faced with a dark teal/blue colour that is used by the company in its branding.

The former Baci and Co premises in Louth. Photo: Google Streetview

Planning documents stated: “The main fascia sign currently has some acrylic letters on locators, which will be removed, and a flat panel is to be installed to the fascia area, with printed details to the face.

“Window graphics are to be installed internally to the glazing — a simple vinyl strip with a tag line at the bottom of each window and a logo on the entrance door glazing. No box signs are to be installed. The fascia will return to the original depth.”

Baci & Co moved to a new location on Cornmarket in 2024.