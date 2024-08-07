Evans Halshaw MG Grantham celebrates manufacturer accolade

Local car retailer, Evans Halshaw MG Grantham, has been recognised with an award just five months after it first began trading. The store, located on Spittlegate Level, has been ranked 5th across the entire UK MG network in their very first scorecard.

The achievement evaluates ten crucial areas, including sales, service, reputation, and technician training. The team's stellar scorecard performance in each category reflects their unwavering dedication to excellence and customer service.

Alex Kohn, Head of Business commented: “The team has worked extremely hard in a challenging and highly competitive market, and we are incredibly proud to achieve this high rank in our first quarter as an MG new car franchise. We will continue to build on this score and continue to deliver an excellent experience for our customers across all departments.”

MG Grantham is the first MG franchise for Evans Halshaw, which replaced an existing Ford store in March 2024. Offering the full range of MG cars, including the new MG 4 EV which was crowned Small Electric Car of the Year in January 2024, the store operates as a Cyberster retailer - MGs new EV sports car - comprising a Cyberster lounge. The site is also an Authorised Repairer for MG.

Daniel Pritchett, Jack Neal, Alex Kohn and Shaun Flynn of Evans Halshaw MG Grantham

Gary Armstrong, Managing Director of Evans Halshaw, said: “Congratulations to Alex and the whole team at MG Grantham who continue to soar to new heights. This recognition from MG is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Evans Halshaw MG team.”

For more information, visit: www.evanshalshaw.com