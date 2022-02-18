Excitement as popular Boston May Fair set to return after a two year absence

Boston May Fair in 2019. EMN-210722-153339005

The popular event was cancelled in 2021 and 2020 - but Boston Borough Council says it is ‘extremely excited’ for its return.

A spokesman said: “Once again Boston town centre will be filled with rides, food stalls, game stalls, slides and lots more from The Showmen’s Guild. Families of showmen have been coming to Boston for generations, occupying the same pitches with their rides and stalls.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rated one of the top five street fairs in the country, the May Fair has a Royal Charter and is surrounded by tradition, offering a great day out for the family.

As tradition dictates, the fair will be officially opened by the Mayor at 12noon on Saturday, April 30. The town centre will be completely taken over by a wide variety of fairground attractions until Saturday, May 7.

Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said “We are delighted to be working with The Showman’s Guild once again for the return of the Boston May Fair this year. It is such an important event for the town and is always extremely popular, we are looking forward to welcoming the fair back to Boston.”