An ‘exquisite’ gin produced in Lincolnshire has taken two top honours in a global competition.

The internationally acclaimed Triplemill London Dry Gin.

Tipplemill London Dry Gin received a Double Gold Medal and was named Best Overall Gin in the 2023 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC).

The annual event forms part of The Tasting Alliance, which bills itself as ‘the ultimate resource for the best in wine, beer, and spirits’.

Tipplemill London Dry Gin – which is distilled in Sutterton – was one of only five spirits in the UK to receive a Double Gold Medal (and the only one from outside Scotland).

Lily Craven, of Sutterton's Tipplemill Distillery.

Double Gold Medals are awarded to entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel, making them, in the words of organisers, ‘among the finest products in the world’.

In relation to the Best Overall Gin title, the NYWSC described the spirit as ‘exquisite’.

Lily Craven, founder of Tipplemill Distillery, said she was ‘delighted’ with the gin’s success, which came just a week after its official launch.

“I set out to create the best possible London Dry gin using our wheat grown in harmony with nature on our family farm in South Lincolnshire,” she said. “Taking inspiration from our family’s milling heritage, we use the power of the wind to grind our grain between the millstones of the tallest working windmill in the UK. This flour is the foundation on which our base spirit is crafted.”

“Winning the Double Gold Medal is an independent validation of this and our dedication to quality, sustainability and traceability,” she continued. “To be rated among the best gins in the world just a week after launch is a phenomenal achievement for all involved and this makes me incredibly proud.”

Lily Craven is part of the fifth generation farmers at Mill Farm, Sutterton.

The farm was founded in the 1900s by Frank Craven who, having worked as a miller, bought the land around his windmill which his sons farmed to grow the wheat he needed for milling. Five generations later, Lily and her brother James are custodians of the same land which now grows the grain for Tipplemill gin.

Tipplemill London Dry Gin is 44 per cent ABV.

Its recipe is inspired by the elderflowers that grow on the farm’s hedgerows, plus the fennel seeds which flourish in the botanical garden.

Further botanicals are sourced from growers around the world – including juniper from Tuscany, sun-dried grapefruit and orange peel from the Mediterranean, angelica from Belgium and coriander from the Black Sea coast.

It is described as ‘aromatic on the nose’, carrying ‘piney notes and gentle grapefruit with a hint of sweet fennel’.

In terms of taste, it features ‘juniper and bittersweet orange notes with a lift of elderflower’, the distillery says, adding: “The finish is long and features herbaceous bay, hints of coriander seed and enduring grapefruit.”