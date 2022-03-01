Extension plans for head offices of Heckington-based property development company

Melbourne Holdings are seeking planning consent from North Kesteven District Council to build a two storey extension to their existing block close to the entrance of their Heckington Industrial Estate off Station Road in Heckington.

There is predicted to be no increase in the 12 staff occupying the site but the extension design and materials would be in keeping with the rest of the building design, according to the documents, with space for two more desks downstairs and upstairs covering 67.2sqm.

There would also be space for eight extra car parking spaces.

There are extension plans for the office block on Heckington Industrial Estate, pictured centre, so it can be occupied by a subsidiary of Melbourne Holdings, while the parent company wants to relocate to a new head office in Sleaford. This image was taken during the fire which destroyed the neighbouring Nut Roasting Company factory in March 2021. Photo: David Dawson

Melbourne Holdings have previously announced they wish to build a new head office on a strip of land at the front of their Royal Oak Business Park on East Road, Sleaford.

As well as this site, the company has a large presence on the Sleaford Enterprise Park and other properties within the Sleaford area. The firm wishes to relocate and update existing office accommodation from Station Road in Heckington and be more centralised to its businesses.

In their application. Melbourne Holdings state this will help give better access to road and rail links for expansion of the business.