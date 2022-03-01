Extension plans for head offices of Heckington-based property development company

Melbourne Holdings are seeking planning consent from North Kesteven District Council to build a two storey extension to their existing block close to the entrance of their Heckington Industrial Estate off Station Road in Heckington.
There is predicted to be no increase in the 12 staff occupying the site but the extension design and materials would be in keeping with the rest of the building design, according to the documents, with space for two more desks downstairs and upstairs covering 67.2sqm.
There would also be space for eight extra car parking spaces.
Melbourne Holdings have previously announced they wish to build a new head office on a strip of land at the front of their Royal Oak Business Park on East Road, Sleaford.
As well as this site, the company has a large presence on the Sleaford Enterprise Park and other properties within the Sleaford area. The firm wishes to relocate and update existing office accommodation from Station Road in Heckington and be more centralised to its businesses.
In their application. Melbourne Holdings state this will help give better access to road and rail links for expansion of the business.
The existing offices in Heckington are to be taken over by one of its subsidiary companies on the Heckington Industrial Estate as it has given up the building to help with the restructure of the fire damaged nut roasting factory but wants to remain in Heckington.