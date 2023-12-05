​Familiar face joins Louth Distillery

​Those visiting Louth Distillery may spot a familiar face there as a well-established and experienced distiller has joined the team.

Tristan Jorgensen has joined Louth Distillery as Operations Manager.

Tristan brings a wealth of experience to the role, not only from his most recent role at Massingberd-Mundy on the South Ormsby Estate, but from esteemed distilleries such as Laphroaig and Chase.

In his new position as operations manager at Louth Distillery, Tristan will play a pivotal role in overseeing and enhancing the production processes that contribute to the exceptional quality of Pin Gin, utilising his expertise in distillation and bringing his innovative approach which saw the creation of many flavours of gin at Massingberd-Mundy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tristan Jorgensen to Louth Distillery as our Operations Manager," said Alan Bottomley, Master Distiller at Louth Distillery, “Tristan's extensive experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for Pin Gin.

"His proven track record in the industry and innovative approach to distillation make him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to craft exceptional spirits for our discerning customers."

Tristan said: "I am honoured to be a part of the Louth Distillery team and contribute to the legacy of Pin Gin.

"The commitment to quality and innovation at Louth Distillery aligns with my own values, and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of craft distillation with this exceptional team."

Louth Distillery has seen another successful year, not only with the introduction of their new Gin School and tours, but have also won the New Tourism Business of the Year award at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, and were shortlisted for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award,

Darren Lince, Director of Louth Distillery, emphasized the significance of team growth in a challenging market:

"Navigating a difficult market requires resilience and innovation.