Families turn out at mill to mark harvest

Heckington Windmill held the Harvest Family Fun Day last Saturday.

The free event included hourly milling demonstrations and a ‘make your own pizza’ activity.

Other attractions included displays of Lincoln Longwool and Manx Loghtan sheep from local breeders Pete and Diane Simpson, of Waddington, and a selection of tractors and vintage machinery, as organised by local tractor enthusiast John Burton and Paul Gash, part of the engineering team at the mill.

Heckington Windmill Trust chairman Charles Pinchbeck said: “It was great to be able to welcome so many families to the windmill and have the chance of sharing its story with them.

“We were absolutely delighted with the numbers of visitors and had our busiest day ever in the tearoom.