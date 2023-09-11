A cooperative of 24 crafters and makers has opened to a fanfare with the help of Sleaford’s Mayor and the Town Crier.

Opening the Happy Crafters new shop in Westgate, Sleaford. L-R Bert Hunt, Nic Frost, Sleaford Mayor Coun Anthony Brand and Marie Humphries. Photo: David Dawson

The Happy Crafters are a group of locally based crafters who got together to sell on a monthly stall in Sleaford Market Place and at village halls around the area.

They then heard the former pet shop on Westgate was coming up to rent and have clubbed together to take it on, enabling them to display and sell their wares all year round, whatever the weather.

Nicola Frost is one of the makers leading the group, who have all taken on roles to share the workload of managing the new business.

Inside the new Happy Crafters shop in Sleaford. L-R Pam, Marie, Jenni, Nic, Jake, Cllr Anthony Brand, Lindsay, Christina, Carole, Tracey, Bert and Laura.

She said: “We had a soft opening on Tuesday, August 29 as we were ready earlier than planned, then we had a grand opening with the Mayor, Coun Anthony Brand cutting the ribbon on Saturday September 2.

"We also had about eight town criers from the Sleaford Town Crier competition come to proclaim it open too.”

Nicola said opening day had been busier than expected: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled with the support we have had all week.

"We have 24 crafters signed up to supply the shop for six months and we will have one guest crafter in each month too. We have had really positive comments and reactions so far.”

She went on: “We are very much a family and support each other in lots of different ways. Some live on their own and suffer from anxiety issues and this has been an outlet since lockdown.”

They also have a few tables where people can sit and have a tea or coffee and enjoy the crafts. “We have had men reading their papers, mothers feeding their babies, as they all feel comfortable here,” said Nicola.