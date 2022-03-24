Farming and food business welcomes new site director at base near Sleaford

Pilgrim’s UK has announced the appointment of Tracy Charlton to the role at its Ruskington operation.

Tracy has taken up the role this month, having previously worked as head of retail finance within the business.

She said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been appointed to this exciting role.

“Ruskington is one of the jewels in the crown of our business yet remains a site with a huge amount of potential. We have a fantastic portfolio of products which show real diversity of choice for customers and consumers, with some exciting new innovations on the horizon that we can’t wait to bring to market with our customers.”

Tracy joined Pilgrim’s UK in 2018 from Kerry Ingredients where she held roles including commercial accountant, plant controller and UK financial controller.

She added: “I am a big believer in creating the right culture and environment to allow people to thrive in their roles. I will ensure these foundations are in place to allow the site to go from strength to strength and I look forward to working with a really strong team of highly experienced and committed people at Ruskington in achieving this.”

Ian Bagnall, a retail packing managing director for the business, said: “Having worked closely with sites across both fresh and retail business units, Tracy has demonstrated a deep understanding of the financial, operational and commercial disciplines within the business units and wider business.