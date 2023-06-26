​Father and son team tantalizing tastebuds in new taproom

​As well as offering the best quality ales and lagers, this father and son brewing team are now offering fans the chance to try their products for themselves.

​Richard and Oliver Munyard, owners of Munyard Brewery.

​Richard and Oliver Munyard, owners of Munyard Brewery on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, have opened their own taproom to compliment the brewery where their craft beers, IPAs, and lagers are created.

The business was first launched back in 2019 when Oliver and Richard combined their expertise in home brewing and manufacturing respectively.

"I’d worked in banking and estate agency in the past but I’d always wanted to make something,” Oliver explained, “I loved home brewing and that was where we started.”

The father-son team were working from another brewery to create their beers to start with and business was booming, but thenthe country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and went into lockdown and they were forced to cease production.

They had always had in mind to do things themselves however, so when the pandemic restrictions eased they set up shop at Alnwick Court, on the industrial estate’s Warwick Road, this time using their respective expertise to brew their own beers with their own equipment.

And now Munyard Brewery has officially opened their brewery and adjoining taproom so that their customers can try their ales for themselves.

Oliver said: “Everyone who has come in has been so complimentary, we got the keys in November and we’ve worked really hard to make it look its best and we hope people will enjoy what we’ve done.”

Oliver added: “I thought most people would say the IPA is their favourite but we’ve had such a mix of favourites.”

The lager, Oliver said, is the hardest of the drinks to brew as the process is more complicated and you can’t hide behind different flavours to mask any mistakes like one can with ales, and there is little room for error.

"We like a challenge though,” Oliver said, “And we’re really proud of all of our drinks.”

Richard said they’ve also changed several people’s perceptions of lagers as people will say they don’t like lager due to their bitter taste – until they try their lagers:

"I took my brother and sister-in-law here when they were visiting and got my sister-in-law, who doesn’t normally like lager, to try ours and she said it didn’t even taste like lager and she really liked it!

"Most lagers have a bitter taste, but with ours you understand what true lager is about.”

"We love changing people’s perceptions of beers, and having our taproom attached to the brewery is a great way for people to come in and try them, and then we can listen to people’s feedback, which for me as a brewer is the best thing you can do,” Oliver added.

“It’s nice when you’re in the taproom and people tell you what they want brewed next, and we’d love to hear from local people what they’d like to see from us.”

Munyard’s Brewery and Taproom is open on Tuesday to Thursday from 2pm to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10.30pm, and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm.