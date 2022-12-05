The Elves have been on display for several festive seasons helping the office to get ready for Christmas.
Over the years, the Elves have become a popular Christmas feature in the window of the office in South Street, and the display changes every week day.
Elf co-ordinator, Samantha Robinson said, “‘Last year they performed some re-enactments of Christmas songs. This year they are having a very green time as they recycle, reuse, and reduce. In our office we have implemented many ideas to reduce
our impact on the environment, and the Elves are keen to assist.
"You can expect to see them making Christmas decorations, cards and crackers, often by recycling items from previous years.”
Managing Director Claire Markham added, “We often see people stopping to look at the Elves as they go past, to see what they are up to.
“As well as helping the community with financial advice, it’s so nice that we can put a smile on their faces!”
If your business or home is also being given a festive makeover like FH Manning, email photos and some information to [email protected]