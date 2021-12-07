Festive twist on British food tradition at Boston garden centre

Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, is inviting shoppers to get into the Yuletide spirit by enjoying its Christmas afternoon tea.
This includes a selection of seasonal finger sandwiches, mini cakes, sweet slices, mince pies, and festive scones with jam and clotted cream, served with a pot of tea or coffee (with the option to upgrade to a bottle of Prosecco). There is also a children’s version.
Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “Christmas at our Boston store is a magical time of the year and we can’t wait to welcome customers in to enjoy all that we have to offer. We’re not your average garden centre.”
Booking is essential. To reserve your place, visit www.dobbies.com/events