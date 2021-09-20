Find out which Boston premises just scored top marks for food hygiene

They are as follows:
Woodlands Court Care Home, in Boston Road, Kirton
Garlin Fresh Foods, Broadfield Lane, Boston
Queenies Kitchen, in Boston
Sports Lounge Bar, High Street, Boston
Travellers Rest, in Maine Road, Leverton
Maudes Online, in Market Place, Boston
Little Acorns Day Nursery, in Skirbeck Road, Boston
Riverside Early Years, in Witham Bank East, Boston
All premises were inspected last month.
Five stars are awarded to premises whose hygiene is considered to be ‘very good’.
To check hygiene ratings for local restaurants, cafes and takeaways -go online to ratings.food.gov.uk.