Firm focus on the future as Grimsby Fish Dock Enterprises strengthens board with double appointment

Two new directors have been appointed to the business behind Grimsby’s traditional and emerging port-based industries.

Danny Payne and Ben Walker have been welcomed onto the board of Grimsby Fish Dock Enterprises Ltd from within, bringing more than a quarter of a century of combined experience in the organisation to the top level.

The company, led by chief executive Martyn Boyers, oversees fish market and dock operations, sales and logistics, as well as significant activity in the wider port and offshore wind sector, with slipway services, dedicated training and quayside facilities all provided.

Mr Payne first went ‘down dock’ 17 years ago to join his father as a lumper, working his way up through the different elements of market operations to become fish market manager. He becomes operations director.

Ben Walker and Danny Payne.

He said: “It is a privilege to be asked to join the board of directors and to have a seat and voice at the table.

“I aim to help keep the business going in the right direction. Martyn and I have worked on a lot of projects, we know we can’t stand still, that we have got to keep moving forward. That’s what we do together well.

“I’m a Grimsby lad, my dad was a fisherman and my grandad was a fisherman, so to be on the board of directors at GFDE is quite an honour.”

Mr Walker joined the company in 2013, having worked in private accountancy practice in northern Lincolnshire. He stepped up to finance manager in 2016.

Andrew Oliver, left, and Martyn Boyers, second right, pictured with Ben Walker, second left, and Danny Payne, with fishing and offshore wind vessels moored in the dock beyond.

“It means a lot, and recognises effort over a decade or so,” he said. “We’ve taken on quite a lot, with three additional trading companies starting, all of which are very different, and I enjoy working with the people within them.

“I’m looking forward to ensuring we remain a profitable operation, where we can invest and grow the business further. I see the port as the biggest opportunity.”

The board includes key stakeholders from the catching, sales and fish processing sectors, as well as the local authority, and is chaired by respected maritime lawyer Andrew Oliver.

Mr Oliver said: “To be able to appoint two directors of the calibre of Ben and Danny is a real show of strength, and underlines the job that Martyn Boyers, our chief executive, has done to bring them on. It is a sure sign of a successful company, where you are getting things right, when you can promote people from within. They have great knowledge of the business and the port, and there is clear talent to call on.”