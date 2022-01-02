Firm has alternative view on recruitment

Some of the Straight Ahead team, led by from left Kaitlyn Joyce and Vicki Culverhouse. EMN-211220-111432001

Straight Ahead UK provides a service approaching other businesses for clients to generate leads and contacts for potential sales in a non-pressurised way.

The relatively new firm with some prestigious clients in the automotive, security and business coaching sectors, was based in Market Deeping but has just moved to fresh offices in Billingborough HIgh Street and is seeking to recruit more staff to grow its 10-strong team.

Kaitlyn Joyce from the firm explained: “We make our calls in a respectful way, having a two-way conversation and do not put anything through until they are ready to buy or have a meeting.

“When looking for staff we are very particular about them being happy, positive, motivated people and actively avoid people from a sales background because of the way we operate. We are looking to recruit a couple of people to start in January, but we are always looking for more.”

Attractively it is a salaried post, based in the office, with flexible hours to suit parents trying to fit in the school run.

Kaitlyn said: “We have a very soft approach. As long as people have good communication skills, are positive, team players and fit in with our morals, we are interested. We want to reward people for doing a good job.”