First look: Louth's new Alfredo Lounge set to reviatlise former Eve & Ranshaw store

Recently unveiled plans have offered a first glimpse at Louth’s new Alfredo Lounge, set to breathe new life into the former Eve & Ranshaw department store.

An artist's impression of the new frontage for Alfredo Lounge.

Distinct shop signage proposals have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council and feature a wooden brand name, painted in a bold beige-red, which will hang over the entrance.

Additionally, a softly-illuminated menu board is set to grace the window near the main door.

Loungers UK, the driving force behind the transformation, wrote: “The proposed signage is sensitively detailed, and the proposed very limited illumination will be soft and non-intrusive.

“Bringing the property back into use for the benefit of the public will add vitality to the conservation area, the Listed Building, and provide an active frontage.

“The proposals will therefore enhance the appearance of the building, retain and enhance its significance within the conservation area and have a positive impact on the immediate surrounding area by bringing it back into active, public use throughout the day.”

The company, which also runs Lincoln’s renowned Cosy Club, maintains a consistent look and feel across its lounges while continuing to evolve.

This envisioned social hub for Louth aims to offer an all-day diverse food menu and entertainment options such as games, books and colouring materials for children.

The opening is planned for early October, with the company intent on converting the site into a welcoming “home from home”.

Eve & Ranshaw, established in 1781 and the oldest family-run department store, boasts a long history in the market town.

However, recent lockdowns and the ongoing cost of living crisis forced its closure in February.

Subsequently, owner Marcus Sandwith applied to the council with a proposal to make internal modifications to the Market Place shop in order to attract new tenants. This included splitting the space into four different business units.

In his recent planning application, Mr Sandwith asserted his belief that the development would significantly enhance the town centre.