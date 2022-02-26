Fishy creations for festival display in library

River Tales a children’s paper mache workshop was held last Tuesday at the library for anyone to drop in and join in.
Workshop leader Ruth Pigott is an artist, puppet and prop maker based in Lincolnshire.
She guided families to create paper mache fish for a beautiful installation celebrating the importance of the River Slea to the people of the town.
The art installation will feature in the library window during the River Light Festival taking place in Sleaford on March 19. She explained that they were fully booked with a number of families turning up for the workshop sessions during the afternoon.
“We are making paper mache fish for a display in the library window called River Tales which will include words from the community on what the river means to them and the fish will be made by the children.”
She said: “We talked about the river - and the ducks - at the same time as making the fish.”