Five places in Skegness worth a visit for homemade cake and snacks

Artisan Cafe Design in Lumley Road, Skegness.

These cafes came out top when we asked the public which were their favourites:

1 Artisan Cafe Design is in Lumley Road and has already embraced al fresco dining with tables and chairs in the shopping street. A family-run business, it now stocks the award-winning Lady B's cheesecake, which is made along the coast in Mablethorpe where there are two Lady B's coffee shops.

2 Olivia's Coffee and Wine Bar

Olivia's Coffee and Wine Bar on Roman Bank, Skegness.

One of the newest coffee shops in Skegness, it's already making a name for itself as a destination for cocktails as well homemade cake and a good selection of beers, wines and spirit. You'll find it on Roman Bank near the post office sorting building. The coffee shop is also dog friendly.

3 Cafe Dansant

Cafe Dansant recently reopened in the Tower Gardens Pavilion and offers a variety of homemade cakes and snacks. Customers can dine inside the airy new building or dine on the decking which overlooks the park and the bandstand, where there are plans for Skegness Silver Band to play on Sundays in the summer.

4 Seafood • Café & Bar Skegness

Enjoy coffee in the bandstand and views of Tower Gardens at Cafe Dansant.

Situated on Grand Parade next to Tower Gardens, it's the perfect place to watch the world go by and enjoy some great seafood. There are plenty of tables and chairs for customers to enjoy al fresco dining.

5 Indulgence

This established coffee shop in High Street is also well-known for its delicious cheesecake and homemade cakes. A popular place for breakfast too, you will often find one of our local councillors in the kitchen cooking sausages. Which is probably why it is also a destination for dog owners.

Seafood • Café & Bar Skegness on Grand Parade, Skegness.