Florist blooming into new Woodhall Spa premises

​After seeing the success of her business in one of the Cliff Villages, a florist is now opening another unit in Woodhall Spa.

Hannah North of Petal & Stalk.

​Hannah North started her career in floristry as an apprentice, but when she left school she initially went into the construction industry, while still keeping up with her floristry skills and occasionally offering her floral services for friends’ funerals and weddings.

But then when her daughter Bobbie, now 2, was born, she said she needed a change:

"I just fell into construction really, but then I was looking for something that would fit in better around my family and when the opportunity to own my own business and get back into floristry came up, I had to take it,” she said.

And so Hannah took on floristry business Petal & Stalk nine years ago, and saw a huge success at her initial store in High Street in Navenby, which she then purchased in May this year.

On Thursday November 23, she will be opening her new Woodhall Spa branch in the Shepherd’s Hut, outside the Book Fayre, which will be offering a variety of seasonal flowers in arrangements, bouquets, plants, and wreaths as well as a number of gifts.

Customers will be able to order bespoke bouquets for next-day delivery, and wedding, event, and funeral flowers are also just some of the services on offer.

Petal & Stalk’s Woodhall Spa branch will be open on Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 4pm and Saturdays 9am to 3pm.