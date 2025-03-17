Fold Hill Foods Ltd acquires Brambles Pet and Wildlife Ltd
Fold Hill Foods Ltd, a leading UK-based pet food manufacturer, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Brambles Pet and Wildlife Ltd from David and Gail Tracey. The transaction was completed on 14th March 2025, marking a significant milestone in Fold Hill’s growth strategy.
Brambles, renowned for its high-quality wildlife products, will now join Fold Hill Foods' diverse portfolio of trusted brands. These include Ruffingtons, Pointer Pet Foods, Laughing Dog Food, and Superior, further enhancing the company’s offerings in the growing pet care and wildlife sectors.
The acquisition reinforces Fold Hill Foods’ commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products for pet owners and wildlife enthusiasts. Brambles' strong reputation for excellence in customer satisfaction and product integrity will complement and enhance Fold Hill’s existing range.
Ben Mankertz, Managing Director of Fold Hill Foods said:
“We’re delighted to complete the acquisition of Brambles Pet and Wildlife. Having worked with David and Gail over the past few years producing some of the range, we’ve been hugely impressed by their dedication and expertise with regards to ensuring hedgehogs only receive the right nutrition for their diets. Their knowledge has helped to grow Brambles to the number one brand in the sector today, so when the opportunity arose for us to acquire the business it was a perfect fit for us. We’re also pleased that David will remain in place supporting the brand for the foreseeable future. With our combined expertise and growth plans for the brand it is an exciting time for Brambles and Fold Hill.”.