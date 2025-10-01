Fold Hill Foods wins big at National Pet Awards

Lincolnshire-based Fold Hill Foods is celebrating a double award win for the business following Monday night’s PetQuip Awards in Birmingham.

Ruffingtons, the company’s artisan dog treat business that was launched only 12 months ago, took home silver in the highly competitive Product of the Year Food & Treats category. While Ann Child, Sales Manager at Fold Hill Foods, won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.

Ruffingtons won silver for its luxury Dog Eclairs – it’s bestselling product. The treats were commended by judges for packaging and its proposition as a gifting product. With 12 finalists and many, many more entrants, this is a highly competitive win for Ruffingtons, which launched to market this time last year at the Pets and Aquatics Trade Show (PATS).

Since launching, Ruffingtons has gone from strength to strength having been stocked in a number of high profile stockists including the multi-site specialist pet retailer, Pets Corner, and within online retailer, Very; as well as earning high-profile endorsements from the likes of radio DJ Scott Mills, actor Bradley Riches, and TV personality Ollie Locke.

Ann was praised for her lifelong commitment to the pet industry and the invaluable relationships she has built both inside and outside the business, managing key stockist relationships with retailers including Jollyes and Gladwells.

Since joining Fold Hill Foods in 1988 and being so embedded in the company’s leading biscuit business she was once known as ‘Mrs Pointer’, Ann’s devotion to the company is tangible – and incredibly deserving of her award.

The winners of the awards were decided by an esteemed judging panel at Birmingham Dogs Home last month; with live product testing from dogs at the home and even guinea pigs. Judges spent the entire day dissecting entries and analysing products to pick their winners from a highly competitive array of entries. All surplus products were donated to Birmingham Dogs Home, totalling over £5000 worth of stock.

Cassandra Brennan, Digital Sales & Marketing Manager at Fold Hill Foods commented: “We are incredibly honoured to receive the silver award in the Product of the Year category. To think we only launched Ruffingtons this time last year, and now to be in this position, is something I am so incredibly proud of.”

Ben Mankertz, Managing Director at Fold Hill Foods added: “As a company, we are so proud to be taking two awards back to our Lincolnshire farm to celebrate with our entire team. Our silver award is for everyone who’s worked to make Ruffingtons the brilliant business it is today. And as for Ann’s Lifetime Achievement win, well, I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. Her rich experience in the trade is matched by her thoughtful, down-to-earth approach, making her a pleasure to work with and a true asset to the business. She inspires younger employees and sets a precedent for what an exceptional team member and team player is.”

Hosted by the leading international trade association for manufacturers and suppliers of pet care goods and services, achieving one of these awards is amongst the highest praise a company, the PetQuip Awards celebrate the finest the industry has to offer.

To find out more about Ruffingtons or to enquire about stocking the range, head to the website. You can also discover more about Fold Hill Foods including its other businesses Pointer and Laughing Dog online.