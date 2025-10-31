Foodies should head for Woodhall's new crumble and custard corner for warming treat

Sharron Tonge and Tracy Walters opened Sweet Emporium on Station Road in the town in February and they are launching a new first for locals.

Sharron said: “We are having a Crumble and Custard Corner in the shop on Saturday, November 1 and have a special offer of £1 off for the opening."

She explained that they wanted to ring the changes and offer something warming and perfect for the autumn and winter seasons.

"We have dog walkers and cyclists visiting our shop and this is something a bit different,” she said.

“Crumble and custard has become very successful down in London and other cities but not around here until now.

"Ours is slightly different as it has a little Italian twist.”

Sharron added: "People will be able to come in, buy a pot of crumble and home made custard, ice cream or toppings, and other hot desserts. They can eat in or walk away with their pot.”

1 . original-6CF6DD69-26B0-4A3A-8B4A-68523125B0D5.jpeg A sweet idea. L-R Tracy Walters and Sharron Tonge. Photo: ugc

2 . processed-39204A7A-7BF2-413C-807B-50BC985D56C6.jpeg Make a path for the Crumble and Custard Corner. Photo: ugc