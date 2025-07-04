Foreign Secretary sends top Ambassador to Greater Lincolnshire to help local firms achieve new growth opportunities with Denmark

The visit to Greater Lincolnshire was part of a new roadshow launched by the Foreign Secretary David Lammy to drive economic growth in every part of the UK by building connections between regions in the UK and growth-driving markets.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners are posted for long stints in other countries, and part of their brief is to get under the skin of the place they are based. That includes getting to know the ins and outs of the business landscape, and spotting opportunities for British businesses.

Ambassador Jenny is one of over ten top British diplomats dispatched on a cross-country tour to build relationships with mayors and regional businesses right across the whole country.

The Foreign Secretary wants the roadshow to strengthen ties between the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s extensive overseas network and every UK region to boost international trade with key markets such as Japan, Canada and Germany, as part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

“Greater Lincolnshire has a strong connection to Denmark but there’s so much more we can do to boost trade and investment.

“I am sending my Ambassador to work directly with local businesses to build connections so they can harness their expertise and champion the interests of Greater Lincolnshire most effectively.

“This nationwide roadshow is one of the ways I am ensuring the economic interests of British businesses sit at the heart of our foreign policy as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Ambassador Jenny visited Danish offshore wind power firm Ørsted’s operations centre in Grimsby before meeting with Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns and local business leaders at the DFDS terminal at Immingham Docks.

Ambassador Jenny said:

“It’s exciting to be in Greater Lincolnshire as part of this first-of-its-kind roadshow – going the extra mile to develop relationships that will help us supercharge growth to every corner of the UK.

“We’re hitting the road to speak directly to community leaders and businesses, so that not a single opportunity is missed to generate trade and investment wins overseas. This is only the beginning of the conversation: British Embassies overseas are there to help UK businesses find the best trade and investment opportunities.

“The UK Government’s Plan for Change is making Britain the best country to do business with, and I am looking forward to building on today’s roadshow discussions to showcase Greater Lincolnshire on the international stage.”

The regional roadshow comes as the UK Government marks one year in office. It builds on a keynote Foreign Secretary speech at the British Chambers of Commerce earlier this year laying out the UK Government’s mission to drive economic growth by using the FCDO’s international networks to represent the interests of British businesses and consumers overseas.

Denmark is now the UK’s 23rd largest trading partner. Ambassador Jenny will use today’s roadshow visit to build on figures which show total trade between UK and Denmark was £15.4 billion in 2024 – with many companies across Greater Lincolnshire benefiting.

Danish firm Ørsted is a leading global developer, owner and operator of wind farms and employs over 1,300 people in the UK, including 520 at its East Coast Hub in Grimsby, with plans to grow its workforce to over 800 by 2030. Its 12 operational offshore wind farms currently power 4.5million homes across the UK.

DFDS employs around 3,300 people in the UK, including over 1,000 on the Humber.

Ambassador Jenny’s roadshow visit to Greater Lincolnshire follows the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s launch last week of the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy. The Strategy is a 10-year plan to deliver growth right across the UK. The Government has also launched the UK’s Trade Strategy, which sets out the role international trade and investment will play in delivering that growth.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, said:

“Lincolnshire deserves to be recognised nationally and globally for our world-leading sectors – particularly food, advanced manufacturing and logistics, where we play a key role on the international stage.

“Growth and inward investment is a key priority for me and our county is vital to the nation’s food security, energy security and defence capabilities.

“Visits like this help spread the word to a wider audience about what we have to offer so I look forward to working with the Ambassador and doing all I can to fly the flag for Greater Lincolnshire. This will include my Great Exhibition of Lincolnshire in October, that I will be inviting the Ambassador to attend, along with other global guests and representatives.”

The Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council and chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority Business and Infrastructure Board, Cllr Philip Jackson said:

“I am delighted to welcome Ambassador Jenny and guests to North East Lincolnshire today.

“We have a strong and vibrant economic future here and this will continue to grow as we work together with our colleagues across the new mayoral authority.

“We want to create an environment where businesses can thrive, and our people are equipped with the skills they need to take the employment opportunities that will come as a result.”

1 . Contributed Ambassador Joelle Jenny visits Danish offshore wind power firm Ørsted’s operations centre in Grimsby Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ambassador Jenny discussed economic growth opportunities with Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns and Cllr Philip Jackson Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ambassador Joelle Jenny visits Danish offshore wind power firm Ørsted’s operations centre in Grimsby Photo: Submitted