Forex: Pros and cons of high leverage trading - a must know for beginner traders
Advantages of trading in the foreign currency include high leverage – which allows investors to control greater positions with a lower initial investment.
With access to higher maximum leverage ratios, UK traders will be able to open larger positions in the Forex market, increasing their potential profit.
In the worst case, using a high maximum leverage ratio can wipe out an entire trading account. Traders are strongly encouraged to learn all they can about leverage and margin trading, in addition to following established risk management procedures.
Here, experts Forex Suggest explore both the pros and cons of high leverage trading.
Pros of high leverage trading
Higher profits
High leverage in trading allows you to maximise profits while minimising effort. No matter the instrument sold or the amount risked, leverage's principal purpose is to maximise profits from each potential transaction by increasing stakes.
Even while you could put more money into each position and have the same result, using leverage ensures that your cash is multiplied artificially, often by hundreds of times the original amount.
Improved capital management
You may make more money with each trade, so you are making better use of your cash. For the sake of argument, let's say your money is an investment that generates interest. Because of the dramatic effect leverage has on capital efficiency, it is possible to expect not only higher potential earnings in the short term, but also a significantly higher return on investment in a much shorter time frame.
Reduce the drawbacks of low volatility
For forex traders, it's crucial to keep in mind that high leverage might mask periods of low volatility. Markets have longer cycles than more stable instruments, therefore the most lucrative trades tend to be the most risky.
Currency traders' inherent conservatism and the scarcity of external indications that may reliably predict changes in exchange rates work together to keep volatility low in the foreign exchange (Forex) markets.
When volatility is low, it might be difficult to turn a profit, but high leverage can help by allowing more money to be made off of fewer trades.
Cons of high leverage
Risk of loss is greater
Using high leverage might be risky because it allows you to lose more money. If you hold on to both your winnings and losses, the costs of using leverage during losing trades may far exceed the initial investment.
The problem of margin call
Your ability to meet your broker's margin needs is never guaranteed. If you go below this threshold, your broker will issue a margin call, forcing you to sell some or all of your holdings to cover your financial commitments.
By closing out positions too soon, you risk losing out on potential profits as well as any potential gains from liquidation.
It's crucial to keep this ongoing threat of leverage in mind while thinking about how to best manage your finances.
Another safeguard against losing money when using leverage is to have negative balance protection enabled on a retail trading account.