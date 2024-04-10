Former Barclays branch in Horncastle to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The landmark four-storey, 3,300 sq ft former bank on High Street was shut in October 2022 as part of a programme of branch closures and will now feature on auctioneer Mark Jenkinson’s online sale on 24 April.

James Vandenbrook from Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, said: “This former bank is an imposing and characterful historic property, situated in the heart of Horncastle and with some well-known high street names such as Costa Coffee, Co-op Pharmacy and the Post Office nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Regularly appearing high up in the ‘best places to live’ rankings, Horncastle and the unspoilt Lincolnshire Wolds area are highly sought after areas for residential accommodation.

Exterior of former Barclays branch in Horncastle, up for auction with Mark Jenkinson

“The relevant planning consent would need to be obtained, but this really attractive building could be sensitively adapted to a variety of different uses. We estimate that there is space to develop around four apartments on the upper floors and the possibility of creating more residential accommodation at rear of the property.”