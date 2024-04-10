Former Barclays branch in Horncastle to go under the hammer
The landmark four-storey, 3,300 sq ft former bank on High Street was shut in October 2022 as part of a programme of branch closures and will now feature on auctioneer Mark Jenkinson’s online sale on 24 April.
James Vandenbrook from Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, said: “This former bank is an imposing and characterful historic property, situated in the heart of Horncastle and with some well-known high street names such as Costa Coffee, Co-op Pharmacy and the Post Office nearby.
“Regularly appearing high up in the ‘best places to live’ rankings, Horncastle and the unspoilt Lincolnshire Wolds area are highly sought after areas for residential accommodation.
“The relevant planning consent would need to be obtained, but this really attractive building could be sensitively adapted to a variety of different uses. We estimate that there is space to develop around four apartments on the upper floors and the possibility of creating more residential accommodation at rear of the property.”
Next month’s auction, which includes the former Barclays Bank on the corner of High Street and Church Lane in Horncastle, along with around 100 other properties and plots of land, has new lots added daily and will be held on 24 April at www.markjenkinson.co.uk