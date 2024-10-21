Former child actor launches media production company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Lincolnshire entrepreneur Joseph Shepherd is celebrating the successful launch of his production company Shepherd Creative Ltd based in Barnetby le Wold.

Launched in January of this year, Joseph kickstarted the company after finding frustrations with gaining regular employment. His passion for directing and production was born from his early experiences as a child actor and further honed during his time at Hull University.

After a childhood of performing in plays and landing a role in the BBC drama ‘The A Word’, Joseph discovered his passion for directing. Inspired by a conversation with director Peter Cattaneo, he pursued a degree in Film Studies and a Master’s in English at Hull University.

(L-R) Joseph Shepherd & Pete Newton

Before the conception of the business, Joseph attended a business masterclass hosted by Russell Hardey at the North Lincolnshire Library, where he learned about the UKSE Kickstart Grant - a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – which enabled him to produce a professional website for the business and begin marketing.

Today, Joseph’s production company boasts a growing client base, with work ranging from creating ads for local restaurants to editing short films for clients as far as Nigeria. His current clientele is based primarily in Hull, with additional work coming from Sheffield and beyond.

Looking to the future, Joseph hopes to continue expanding his business by taking on more diverse projects and building a reputation as a go-to production company in the region.

Speaking on his successful start, Joseph said: “Building a website was essential to get the word out about my company, and the funding made that possible.

“The application process was straightforward, and it was a relief to know what to expect without the uncertainty that often comes with grant applications.

“This is just the beginning for the business, and I am excited to see where it goes from here!”

Pete Newton, Regional Executive at UKSE, said: “Joseph’s story is a great example of how the Kickstart Grant can help entrepreneurs take their business to the next level.

“We’re proud to support him and look forward to seeing his continued success.”