Former Coronation Street star helps open new Gainsborough butcher's

A former Coronation Street star was welcomed to Gainsborough to help open a new butcher’s.

Owner of The Meatery in Market Place, Baz Hunter, invited West Lindsey District Council chairman Coun Matthew Boles to officially open his new business to the public alongside Steven Arnold, who played Weatherfield butcher Ashley Peacock, in the iconic soap.

Baz, who also owns the Clock House gastrobar in Lord Street; and Alfie’s deli, which is next door but one to The Meatery, said the official opening was a great success, and that both the chairman and Steve Arnold got stuck in and helped serve customers on the day.

Baz said: “The council has been doing a lot of work to develop the town, and this area in particular, and we wanted to be a part of that, so that’s why we originally opened up Alfie’s.

“The development work in town is continuing so it made sense for us to open up The Meatery here as well.

“The day the chairman came down to officially open for us, we had a very busy day indeed, and it was great to see him and of course Steve Arnold, who obviously felt at home because he played the butcher Ashley Peacock in Coronation Street – it was a great day.”

Baz said The Meatery continues to be very busy and thanked everyone for their support.

Chairman Coun Boles said: “It’s fantastic to see local entrepreneurs like Baz investing in Gainsborough and breathing new life into our town centre.

“The Meatery is a brilliant addition to Market Place, and it was a pleasure to help officially open it alongside Steven Arnold.

“Supporting independent businesses is key to our regeneration plans, and it’s clear Baz and his team are helping lead the way.”