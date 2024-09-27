Former department store in Boston to re-open as shopping hub with expanded play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The historic shopping unit in Boston town centre formerly occupied by Rebos, and before that Oldrids, is set for a new beginning.

In March 2025, the premises in Strait Bargate is due to re-open as the Boston Shopping Hub.

Rebos closed in October of last year, two years after taking on the unit. It put the closure down to ‘the current poor economic climate’.

In August, however, it revealed plans were in development to bring the space back into use.

Outside Rebos, in Strait Bargate, Boston.

Today (Friday, September 27), Rebos director Serkan Arslan spoke to The Standard about the plans, taking them on a tour of the building.

The interior, he demonstrated, is currently being remodelled to create the Boston Shopping Hub.

The vision is to create 20-30 units, separated by partition walls, that can be leased out to a wide range of retailers.

In addition to this, the children’s play facilities are to be dramatically expanded. Already on site is a soft play area, but this is to be joined by an electric go-kart track, a sports zone, trampolines, a sensory room, and a Lego pit. All of this will be on the top floor, along with the restaurant, the salon, and the toilets.

The site of the future electric go-kart area.

Describing himself as ‘positive’ about the new start, Serkan said the use of units leased out to tenants would create a more sustainable business model than that of a department store.

Department stores, he said, had been experiencing challenges of late, and gave a number of examples, including Debenhams, which disappeared from the UK high streets in 2021.

He said the aim was to make the building ‘a destination’ – for adults and children.

He said: “We are providing the space for the people to prosper and for the public to enjoy.”

A number of businesses have already expressed an interest in renting space, he said.

Anyone who would like to learn more about opportunities at the site is invited to contact Serkan via the Rebos Facebook page.